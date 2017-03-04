Adorable boy dresses up as record-breaking musical theatre star for Black History Month project

A nine year old boy from Boston successfully combined his passion for Broadway with a school project earlier this week.

Brendan was asked to dress up as an influential black person for a school project marking Black History Month, and he knew exactly which icon he wanted to be.

Brendan arrived at school in full costume as Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. His 1920s themed costume was inspired by her recent role in Broadway's 'Shuffle Along'.

His proud mother shared a photo of Brendan with the actress, and a blown away Audra was "honoured".

"I was so moved by this little boy! What a great mommy he has too," she said.

Audra sent Brendan a signed photo after seeing his tribute to her.

"Brendan loved that he was able to share with his friends something he is passionate about," Nicole told The Huffington Post.

"He told us no one knew who Audra McDonald was. Just as important as her awards and Tony records, Brendan has been inspired by the work she does on behalf of marriage equality and NOH8. He shared that with his classmates."

Brendan wants to be a Broadway actor when he grows up.

"His dream is to perform on Broadway," Nicole said. "He spends hours learning about shows, actors and actresses and performing at home."