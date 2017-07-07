Adoption offers pour in for puppy whose airport abandonment shone a light on domestic violence

Adoption offers have flooded in for a puppy who was abandoned at an airport with a heartbreaking note from its unidentified owner detailing domestic violence.

The three-month-old chihuahua was found in the bathroom of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas with a handwritten letter from its owner explaining why she had left her little pet behind, News3LV reported.

Posted by Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue CMDR on Saturday, July 1, 2017

The note read: “Hi! I’m Chewy! My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford me to get on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me with all her heart but she has NO other option.

“My ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet. I love Chewy sooo much – please love and take care of him.”

A stranger found Chewy and took him to a local dog rescue where he got the medical help he needed, and soon offers poured in from strangers who wanted to take the little puppy into their homes.

Yo Las Vegas!! Chewy here Arhoooo! Letting you know I'm healing up and I'm checking out all these fine offers for a home… Posted by Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue CMDR on Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue thanked the thousands who offered to adopt Chewy and said he will be ready to join a new family in a month, though were willing to reunite him with his owner should she be in a position to care for him.

It added: “Her safety is a major concern and she may not be able to risk coming forward and CMDR asks that you respect her decision as it is hers and hers alone to make.”

Many commenters shared the dog rescue’s concerns about the owner and said they hoped Chewy’s story helped shine a light on the issue of domestic violence as well as the work animal shelters carry out.