Ad in Irish Examiner urging us to appreciate Ireland is getting some appreciation itself

An advertisement taken out in Saturday's Irish Examiner has been getting a lot of positive reaction online.

The ad, taken out by the CEO of construction firm William O'Brien, is headlined "Thank you!" and starts by calling on people who find it "easy to give out about things" to "step back and realise that we are very lucky living in such a beautiful and relatively peaceful part of the world".

Mr O'Brien admits "I hear myself joining in" with the complaining, but urges us all to "say 'thank you' to those who work hard to deliver this to us", before explaining that this thought ocurred to him as he was walking back from "the wonderful Ballincollig Regional Park".

He concludes by thanking "all the public servants and volunteers from myself, my wife and from my family".

You can read the advert in full below.

It's been getting some very positive reaction, with a real sense of community pride.

What an incredible piece in today's Examiner. A big Thank You to the O'Brien Family #pride #community #ballincollig pic.twitter.com/YFhxmgv5Y9 — Tidy Ballincollig (@BallincolligTT) February 4, 2017

It has even made it onto Reddit after it was posted there by Redditor pitcairn78.

Some of the positivve reactions include:

"With food in your belly, money in your pocket and a safe place to sleep at night you have it so much better than a hell of a lot of people. Ireland isn't perfect but it's far from the banana republic some people would have you believe."

"Visit a 3rd world country for a week and you'll never again complain about Ireland. Most people have no perspective and so have no idea just how lucky they are."

"It's a lovely sentiment and one that I agree with. Ireland has many problems but it has an incredibly high standard of living."

We heartily agree!