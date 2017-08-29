Acoustic musicians wanted for performance at Jervis Shopping Centre

If you are an acoustic musician and would love to have the opportunity to perform in front of a crowd, then this may be the gig for you.

To celebrate 21 years in business, Jervis Shopping Centre are on the lookout for acoustic musicians to perform on their community stage at their birthday bash at the end of September.

Those chosen will also be paid for their performance.

If you are interested, you can fill in an online application including a link to your performances.

"The online application form allows the applicants to include a link to their Youtube or Soundcloud or any of their social media pages which contains examples of them performing," said a spokesperson for the Centre.

They are looking for up to six acts to perform on September 30.

The Centre have advised applicants on what they should consider when sending in their forms.

"As this event is on in a shopping centre, it is a busy environment with lots of background noise so applicants should include links to performances that best show their capability to perform in this type of environment," they said.

Centre Manager at Jervis Shopping Centre, Derek McDonnell has said they are excited to give musicians the opportunity to showcase their talents.

"We are excited to work with local musicians and give them the opportunity to showcase their talents on the Jervis Shopping Centre Community Stage," he said.

"We are celebrating 21 fantastic years in business and what better way to celebrate than by inviting up-and-coming artists to perform at our birthday event this September."

If you would like to apply, you can fill in an application form here.