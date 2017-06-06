According to studies, people with tattoos are more likely to cheat

People with tattoos are more likely to have a passionate extramarital affair, a new study has revealed.

Shockingly, those dabbling in the world of adultery are more likely to be women than men, and there’s a movement of women with secret tattoos revealed only in the most intimate, adulterous moments.

The study, conducted by VictoriaMilan – a dating website for married and attached people looking to have an affair – asked to more 3 million of its active members across 16 countries about their tattoos.

The study shows that Scandinavian women are most likely to have tattoos: Denmark (42.3%), Finland (41.1%), Sweden (40.8%) and Ireland (40%) are the top four countries on the list of 15.

The also say that the most likely places to find secret sexy tattoos on women are Finland (15.8%), United Kingdom (11.1%) and Ireland (10%).

Founder and CEO of Victoria Milan, Sigurd Vedal, said the results revealed a sexy new side to the world of body art.

“Tattoos are a sign of personality, creativity and rebellion, and now we know they are a sign that the person probably has a great sex life,” Mr Vedal said.

“This may spark a worldwide hunt to discover the craze for sexy intimate tattoos, as men like to discover things that are seemingly just for them.”