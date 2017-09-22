Abortion Rights campaign have a new 'Uterus Prime' jumpers on sale
The Abortion Rights campaign have a new line of jumpers on sale now, and they feature a pretty quirky print.
The design combines the female reproductive system with Transformers leader, Optimus Prime, to create the feminist warrior Autobot 'Uterus Prime'.
@UterusPrime is live! https://t.co/HHvfV8wmwk— Uterus Prime (@UterusPrime) September 22, 2017
All proceeds to @freesafelegal #repealthe8th #MarchForChoice pic.twitter.com/OyG51KV3Yk
The jumpers cost €35 and they will be available for collection at this year's March for Choice on September 30 in Dublin.
You can buy them here and they are on sale now.
Last year's garments sold out fast and they formed a huge part of the Repeal campaign, with politicians using the jumpers to make a statement in the Dáil.
Proceeds will go to the Abortion Rights campaign whose ethos is "bodily autonomy is the right of all sentient beings".
