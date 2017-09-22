Abortion Rights campaign have a new 'Uterus Prime' jumpers on sale

The Abortion Rights campaign have a new line of jumpers on sale now, and they feature a pretty quirky print.

The design combines the female reproductive system with Transformers leader, Optimus Prime, to create the feminist warrior Autobot 'Uterus Prime'.

The jumpers cost €35 and they will be available for collection at this year's March for Choice on September 30 in Dublin.

You can buy them here and they are on sale now.

#UterusPrime #repealthe8th #marchforchoice A post shared by • UTERUS PRIME • (@uterusprime8) on Oct 28, 2016 at 2:53am PDT

Last year's garments sold out fast and they formed a huge part of the Repeal campaign, with politicians using the jumpers to make a statement in the Dáil.

Proceeds will go to the Abortion Rights campaign whose ethos is "bodily autonomy is the right of all sentient beings".