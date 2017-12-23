Aardvark population decreasing in their native Africa

ZSL London Zoo has confirmed the death of one of its aardvarks. Here is what we know about the creatures:

They live in Sub-Saharan Africa, in dry savanna, grasslands and forests.

They eat ants and termites which they suck up with their tubular snouts.

Aardvarks have a lifespan of 23 years, according to ZSL London Zoo's website.

The mammals belong to the Orycteropodidae family and are nocturnal, spending the daytime in cool underground burrows which they dig using their powerful spade-like claws.

Aardvarks have long, worm-like sticky tongues, their front legs are shorter than their hind legs and they fold their long pink ears for digging.

Big cats are their natural predators, and when pursued by one, aardvarks can dig at speed - sealing off the tunnel behind them as they go. They can also run in zigzags in a bid to confuse their enemies.

The aardvark population is decreasing in some areas, and the biggest threats they face are from loss of habitat, and being hunted for meat and use as tribal charms.