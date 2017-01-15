A zoo in Berlin is asking for Twitter's help to name a polar bear cub
15/01/2017 - 11:02:30Back to Discover Home
Since a polar bear cub was born in Germany’s Tierpark Berlin Zoo in November of last year, no-one has known its gender.
That was until this week, at its first veterinary check-up, when the cub was weighed, given a chip for identification and worming treatment.
And also during the check-up, it was finally revealed that the cub is a boy.
Es ist ein Junge! It's a boy! #TierparkBerlin #eisbär #polarbear #eisbärbaby #polarbearbaby #süß #cute #tierbaby #animalbaby pic.twitter.com/N9e7k7WPSK— Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) January 13, 2017
Eeeeeek, can you deal with how seriously cute he is?!
The veterinary checkup: First big adventure of our little #polarbear cub in #TierparkBerlin🐾 - Find out more: https://t.co/P9hm8AkmsQ pic.twitter.com/6uYiz5XKGM— Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) January 13, 2017
Now the zoo wants people to share their ideas of what to call hiim…
What's in a name? @zooberlin believes the little #polarbear needs one!Share your ideas with @radioBERLIN @berlinerzeitung & @BERLINER_KURIER pic.twitter.com/4tkMuazDuh— Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) January 13, 2017
Here are a few notable suggestions:
@zooberlin @radioBERLIN @berlinerzeitung @BERLINER_KURIER Winston!— brookie (@BrookeTweets2U) January 14, 2017
@zooberlin @zooberlin @radioBERLIN @berlinerzeitung @BERLINER_KURIER he should be called Wallie!— Alex (@AlexBus12) January 13, 2017
@zooberlin @radioBERLIN @berlinerzeitung @BERLINER_KURIER Call him Ziggy, would please #DavidBowie, BerlinTrilogy— Dr David Cowan (@dfcowan) January 13, 2017
@Mr_Mallen @zooberlin @radioBERLIN @berlinerzeitung @BERLINER_KURIER WALTER WHITE DEFINITELY!— Reiser Sanders (@reiser_) January 14, 2017
@zooberlin @radioBERLIN @berlinerzeitung @BERLINER_KURIER Frosty❄️— Chloe (@choward_98) January 14, 2017
I think Titan sounds like a cool, cute name for a polar bear ❄️❄️❄️ @zooberlin @radioBERLIN @berlinerzeitung @BERLINER_KURIER— pink (@cloudycraic) January 14, 2017
What do you reckon? Ziggy or Wallie are both pretty perfect suggestions, right?! All ideas have to be submitted by Feburary 1, so the countdown is on until the big decision.
Of course, someone had to come up with this idea…
Berlin's Tierpark Zoo has asked the public for name suggestions for their new Polar Bear Cub... I'm thinking #PolarMcBearFace 👌🏼— Stefan A L Hoggan (@stefanhoggan) January 13, 2017
Mind you, this person wanted to revive the Boaty McBoatFace thing too.
@zooberlin @radioBERLIN @berlinerzeitung @BERLINER_KURIER Obviously beary mcbearface?— Jen ❄️🦋 (@JennyBoooo97) January 14, 2017
That is so 2016. Come on, people…
Join the conversation - comment here