A YouTuber put a Galaxy S8 phone in a Unicorn Frappuccino because why not?

Starbucks’s new Unicorn Frappuccino hasn’t exactly been a huge hit with the general public so far, and it seems tech YouTuber Andru Edwards would rather dunk his phone in his rather than drink it.

He conducted a Galaxy S8 water test by submerging the phone in the limited edition colourful drink for 30 minutes to see if it could come out the other side unscathed.

Take a look.

The phone is known for being water resistant, but would it last in a cup of basically complete sugar?

Yes, turns out it could. Andru picked out the phone with his fingers to see that the screen was still alight and the camera appeared to be in tact.

Great – now we can all get on with our day.