A work experience student took over Southern Rail’s Twitter and the results were first class

As far as work experience placements go, this guy at Southern Rail conducted himself pretty well.

The beleaguered train company handed its social media reins to someone named Eddie, who claimed he was on work experience for two weeks.

After posting his first tweet on Tuesday afternoon, he gained a good few fans.

Hi, Eddie here! Here on Work Experience and ready to answer your questions! 😊 — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

He started by introducing himself, and fearlessly added that he was keen to answer any queries.

And that’s when Eddie turned into the oracle, as the questions rapidly veered off-track.

From dinner recommendations to the workie’s favourite video games, Southern followers were keen to learn all about the person at the controls.

He’s coming for your job, Gary Lineker.

Will Villa get promoted next season? — Dan Bennett (@DanBennett_) July 11, 2017

Couldn't say. I support the better claret and blue side 😉 although would love to see them back up. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Jules is asking for the nation, Eddie. No pressure.

Hi Eddie, serious question this time How do you cook the right amount of pasta so you don't end up with enough to feed the street? #AskEddie — Jules Graham (@_julesgraham_) July 11, 2017

Dedicated as ever, Eddie provided a two-part answer.

Hi, if you need the correct amount, always start off with around 200g per person, then build up depending on how much 1/2 — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

each person would want e.g. for extra add another 100g. ^Eddie 2/2 — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Eddie is not too proud to give credit where it’s due.

Hi Eddie, my question is....What's the air velocity of a swallow — Hairy Angus (@HairyAngus) July 11, 2017

Hi, for an unladen swallow, it is 50-65mph.. #google ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Chef Eddie at your service.

Eddie, question...



Shall I have chicken fajitas tonight or chicken thai green curry? #AskEddie — Ads (@Adam_W48) July 11, 2017

It has to be the chicken fajitas 😉 ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Bad news, Max. The “serious” train left the platform a long while ago…

Hello Eddie, can I break my journey at East Croydon using an Off Peak Day Return from Gatwick Airport to London Victoria? — Max Fassbrause (@MaxFassbrause) July 11, 2017

Hi Max, as you have an off-peak ticket, you can stop anywhere between Victoria and Gatwick. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Will the ticket be retained by the barrier at ECR? In this case, I should better approach station staff, right? — Max Fassbrause (@MaxFassbrause) July 11, 2017

That AGE-OLD question (to which there is only one correct answer)…

Why do English men always wear socks and sandals on holiday? #AskEddie — Jules Graham (@_julesgraham_) July 11, 2017

…And, of course, Eddie hit the nail on the head.

Personally, i prefer flip-flops so i couldn't answer! ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Eddie said he had enjoyed his stint so much, he was eager to come back over the summer.

“I’ve been working here for one and a half weeks and leave at the end of this week. To show you how much I am enjoying it, I have already inquired about possibly working throughout the summer holidays.

“It has been such an amazing experience, and would love to work here in the future.”

Somehow, we reckon he would be a shoo-in for whichever position he applies for.

He didn’t even shy away from questions about long-fought company disputes. That’s CEO material right there, surely…

Will Southern be meeting with Aslef to resolve the overtime ban?



Will there be any "meaningful talks" with the RMT over guard removal? — Brian Whelan (@brianwhelanhack) July 11, 2017

Hi Brian, any new information that arises will be posted here: https://t.co/9Dqp8SSkBR . ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Here he is, proving that there are many strings to his bow. What a brave man.

Hi Eddie! Would you rather fight 1 horse sized duck or 100 duck sized horse? 🤔 — Adam Winstone (@adam_winstone) July 11, 2017

100 duck-sized horses. A horse-sized duck would be pretty scary! You? ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

I don't think I've got the stamina to fight 100 of anything. I'm taking my chances with the giant duck 🤔 — Adam Winstone (@adam_winstone) July 11, 2017

Suite yourself, a horse-sized duck would be pretty ferocious 😬 ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

You're wise beyond your years Eddie. Keep it up! — Adam Winstone (@adam_winstone) July 11, 2017

What we’re all dying to know – how did Eddie become Eddie?

Were you named after Eddie the eagle because your mum was good at skiing? — Dan W (@adoRED19) July 11, 2017

No, I was named after my great-grandfather. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Our man is going to go far.

Does that mean you are working for free? — Not About The Guards (@notaboutdoors) July 11, 2017

Yes, just here for the experience. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

We wouldn’t expect any less from you, Eddie.

A spokesman for Southern Rail confirmed Eddie’s run on the company’s Twitter was part of a “structured work experience programme,” but did not say whose idea it was to send out the introductory tweet.

He said: “We are pleased to have given Eddie an insight into working life in our social media team and are thrilled to see that he has won over so many of our customers this afternoon. We hope to have him back soon.”

John Brown let the young man know what we were all thinking.

Huge respect to you Eddie! Smashing it mate pic.twitter.com/h6snWmNB5p — John Brown (@brownbare) July 11, 2017

But Twitter user Rik G took pity on the lad.

Eddie I am so, so sorry. — Rik G (@Tafdolphin) July 11, 2017

No need for apologies – Eddie fared just fine.