A woman made this amazing online game to stop people touching her afro hair

Sick and tired of people thinking it’s acceptable to touch her hair without permission, art director Momo Pixel created a (totally awesome) web based game to address an issue many black women face.

It’s called Hair Nah! and is described as “a new travel game about a black woman tired of people touching her hair”. The aim of the game is simple: swat as many Caucasian hands away from your character’s hair as you can – the more hands you swat, the more you fill your ‘Nah!’ metre.

You have sixty seconds to achieve this and if you’re successful (trust us it isn’t as easy as it looks) at the end of the game you’ll receive a small piece of advice:

The message reads: “The game is over but this experience isn’t. This is an issue that black women face daily.”

Since moving to Portland, Oregon, two years ago Momo told one Twitter user that she experienced people unexpectedly touching her hair almost daily.

But this experience isn’t unique to Momo, she said: “It’s literally happened to every black girl I’ve met. Even while making this game it happened to me, multiple times. And I’m just like, come on, when does it stop?”

She added: “Working on this game was such a breath of fresh air because it’s like, finally I get to tell you, ‘No, stop touching me. Respect my space,’ before it happens—and in the most fun, chill, hilarious way.”

Momo’s original tweet has been shared over 20,000 times and the game has received lots of praise online.

Others took the opportunity to share their own experiences with this issue.

The game also helped educate people who weren’t aware of the problem.

This isn’t the first time the issue of people touching afro hair has come into the spotlight – Solange Knowles wrote a song about it in 2016 in her album A Seat At The Table. In fact she dedicated an entire song to the cause called Don’t Touch My Hair.

In an interview last year, she said: “Physically touching the hair is extremely problematic!”
