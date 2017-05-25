A woman led mourners in a rendition of Don't Look Back In Anger after Manchester silence

A crowd broke out in an Oasis song at a vigil held for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

After they had observed a minute’s silence, Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow started singing Don’t Look Back In Anger on her own in St Ann’s Square – before the whole crowd joined in.

Oasis and frontmen Noel and Liam Gallagher are of course some of the most famous musical prodigies to come from Manchester – where 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber after a concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

The gathering in Manchester was one of many where people paid their respects in silence across the country.

The video of the touching moment was captured by Josh Halliday of the Guardian, and he caught up with the woman who started it all afterwards.

Just spoke to Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, the amazing woman who started that impromptu Don't Look Back In Anger singalong in St Ann's Square pic.twitter.com/aGKuYJw65V — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 25, 2017

“Don’t Look Back In Anger – that’s what this is about,” said Bernsmeier-Rullow. “We can’t be looking backwards to what happened, we have to look forward to the future.

“We’re all going to join together, we’re all going to get on with it because that’s what Manchester does.”

The crowds spilled out of the square (Rui Vieira/AP)

Bernsmeier-Rullow said it gave her “shivers” hearing the vast crowd joining in with her.

With more than 8,000 retweets on Twitter, the video was warmly appreciated.

@JoshHalliday Tearful and moved watching this 🙏 — Jasmin Bahia (@JasminBahia) May 25, 2017

@JoshHalliday Outstanding. What a moment. Well done Manchester 💜💛 — Rhona McIntosh (@mcintosh_rhona) May 25, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May has said the terror threat level will remain at critical – meaning another attack is expected imminently – in the wake of the attack on Manchester.