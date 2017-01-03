A woman got stuck in a New York restaurant and live-tweeted her rescue

Back to Discover Home

We’ve all had dodgy dining out experiences, but one woman had a terrible start to 2017 after getting locked in a Chinese restaurant on the second day of the year.

When Gennette Guzman discovered the lights were off in the New York premises, staff had left and she was locked in, she did what any self-respecting millennial would do, and decided to live-tweet the experience.

The post was retweeted hundreds of times and she told followers that she had gone to the toilet before finding herself locked in Hing Won Express restaurant in Manhattan.

Eventually, she called the police.

Like any great tale, it had a beginning, middle and a dramatic rescue, when the woman filmed firefighters cutting through the shop front’s door.

Waiting to be freed, she reflected on what a rubbish start to the year this had all been.

When she emerged from the store she was greeted by well-wishers.

She couldn’t believe that her story had blown up.

And let alone that it had made waves across the Atlantic.
KEYWORDS: Gennette Guzman, New York, Viral

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover