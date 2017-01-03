A woman got stuck in a New York restaurant and live-tweeted her rescue

We’ve all had dodgy dining out experiences, but one woman had a terrible start to 2017 after getting locked in a Chinese restaurant on the second day of the year.

Wowwwww I love how the owners forgot about me now im really locked inside this store pic.twitter.com/JKVqBzuSgR — young slim (@g__guzman) January 2, 2017

When Gennette Guzman discovered the lights were off in the New York premises, staff had left and she was locked in, she did what any self-respecting millennial would do, and decided to live-tweet the experience.

The post was retweeted hundreds of times and she told followers that she had gone to the toilet before finding herself locked in Hing Won Express restaurant in Manhattan.

Smfh.........great way to start off the new year pic.twitter.com/pZptjAW8tZ — young slim (@g__guzman) January 2, 2017

Eventually, she called the police.

Like any great tale, it had a beginning, middle and a dramatic rescue, when the woman filmed firefighters cutting through the shop front’s door.

Waiting to be freed, she reflected on what a rubbish start to the year this had all been.

I should've just stayed in 2016 lmao smh — young slim (@g__guzman) January 2, 2017

When she emerged from the store she was greeted by well-wishers.

When I came out everybody started cheering and shit lmaoo — young slim (@g__guzman) January 2, 2017

She couldn’t believe that her story had blown up.

Me being locked in a Chinese store that entertaining smh lmao — young slim (@g__guzman) January 2, 2017

And let alone that it had made waves across the Atlantic.