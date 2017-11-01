A woman dressed as Fenty Beauty foundation for Halloween and Rihanna loved it

Rihanna has had a lot of praise for her Fenty Beauty foundation. Not just because it’s a fantastic product, but because it encompasses 40 different shades, far more than your average range, meaning girls of all different skin tones can find their perfect match.

Thousands of Fenty customers have expressed their gratitude online, but one fan has taken her adoration to the next level, with this FENT-astic Halloween costume.

Pro Filt'R 450 Happy Halloween A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

That’s right, Badgalriri herself (that’s Rihanna’s official Instagram account, FYI) showed her love for the outfit by sharing the picture with her 57 million followers, and it’s already racked up more than 750,000 likes.

Recreating the Fenty Pro Filt’r Foundation bottle in shade 450, the costume consists of a T-shirt dress in the same warm brown shade with white lettering and a white baseball cap for the bottle top. Simple, but so effective.

So who is the awesome woman behind the costume? It’s Alicia Alexandria, who lives in California and describes herself as a content creator working in advertising. Alicia explained on Instagram the story behind the idea.

“My vision/design came to LIFE!” she posted. “I made the costume myself… cut the letters out and pasted them on myself! I honestly wasn’t going to even dress up since I had SO MUCH TROUBLE finding a dress in my complexion to fit my vision. I conceived this idea while in traffic driving through DTLA [down town Los Angeles].”

Clearly, the effort paid off, because she absolutely nailed the look, with lots of Fenty fans declaring Alicia had ‘won’ Halloween. And her sweet response to outpouring of support has only made us like her more.

She wrote: “I appreciate Rihanna for creating a product in every shade/skin tone! I am happy to see that my creative vision has inspired so many to make their ideas come to life!”