A woman bought a dog tuxedo and diamond bracelet with public money

A woman spent more than $200,000 (£151,440) of public money on personal purchases including a diamond bracelet and a dog tuxedo for her pet pug.

Kristi Goss, from Arkansas, had access to a Garland County credit card in her role as an administrative assistant for Judge Rick Davis.

The 44-year-old splashed out on things for herself as well as the fancy suit for her dog and pet insurance.

Goss ran up a string of payments on a public credit card (Chris Radburn/PA)

Other purchases included tickets to Arkansas Razorbacks sporting events, sequined throw pillows and utility bills.

Goss had been due to stand trial accused of fraud this week but changed her plea to guilty and will be sentenced on November 22.

Two of the charges relate to amounts of more than $25,000 (about £19,000), The Sentinel-Record reported.

One of the items purchased included a tuxedo for a dog, a pug like this one (WilleeCole/Getty Images)

Goss had been employed by Garland County since 2004 in Hot Springs, about 45 miles south west of state capital Little Rock.

Her employment was officially terminated on June 3 last year but she had left her position in May when the fraud allegations came to light.

Garland County Comptroller Susan Ashmore discovered the discrepancies after Goss was found to be not paying county bills on time and “not executing her duties in a timely manner”.