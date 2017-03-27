A wine lover has designed an anti-drip bottle that we could all do with in our lives

There’s nothing worse for wine drinkers than pouring a large glass of vino, only for it to run down the neck of the bottle creating a sticky mess.

One man who shares the same pain is Daniel Perlman – a lover of wine, inventor and biophysicist at Brandeis University in Massachusetts – yet he’s now figured out how to combat the problem.

Perlman spent three years analysing the flow of liquid throughout a variety of different wine bottles and discovered by cutting a groove just below the lip, drinkers can enjoy a drip-free glass of wine.

Studying video after video of glasses of wine being poured in slow motion, Perlman found drippage was at its highest when the bottle was full, or close to full.

He also observed the stream of wine tended to curl under the lip and run down the botte because glass, being hydrophilic, actually attracts water.

With the help of engineer Greg Widberg, Perlman chiselled a circular groove around the neck of the bottle using a diamond-studded tool. The new design meant droplets of wine that were usually destined to drip, fell straight into the glass.

(Brandeis University)

It took a while for Perlman to perfect the specifics of the groove, though he finally found a width of 2mm and depth of 1mm were the optimal dimensions.

While there are already products designed to prevent wine spillage, they all require buying an additional device to use alongside the wine bottle.

Perlman has approached bottle manufacturers with his design in the hopes they may adopt it for their products.