A White House reporter has become the unlikely star of a new meme taking the internet by storm.

Newsmax correspondent John Gizzi was caught on camera pulling off a pretty impressive stunt with his glasses at a briefing by press secretary Sean Spicer, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

Flicking his glasses from his brow on to his face – and finishing the trick with a satisfied look around the room apparently to see if anyone had noticed – has turned Gizzi into the most relevant “deal with it” meme of the year.

Gizzi – who’s accumulated a lot of love during his newfound fame – even retweeted a few of the messages of appreciation himself.
