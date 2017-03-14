A White House reporter has become the unlikely star of a new meme taking the internet by storm.

Newsmax correspondent John Gizzi was caught on camera pulling off a pretty impressive stunt with his glasses at a briefing by press secretary Sean Spicer, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

This GIF of @johngizzi is just amazing pic.twitter.com/EfRjlQjbc5 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 13, 2017

Flicking his glasses from his brow on to his face – and finishing the trick with a satisfied look around the room apparently to see if anyone had noticed – has turned Gizzi into the most relevant “deal with it” meme of the year.

The Next Episode by Dr. Dre ft. John Gizzi pic.twitter.com/p8ciCjYoiD — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 13, 2017

Gizzi – who’s accumulated a lot of love during his newfound fame – even retweeted a few of the messages of appreciation himself.