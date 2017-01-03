A US news channel used a screenshot of Fallout computers for a story about Russian hacking and people have found it hilarious

There are some news topics that are particularly difficult to illustrate, so spare a thought for CNN staff when they trawled through the stock images to find something suitable for their coverage of the allegations of Russian hacking.

They apparently decided that using what appears to be a technical-looking clip from Fallout – the video game so popular and well known that it was awarded game of the year last year – was the best way to go about it. Or, at least, they hoped that no one would notice.

But, unsurprisingly, they did – Reddit user Poofylicious posted a collage of some of the *evidence* showing the similar blocks and symbols in the made-up game and in the real-life news report.

Rumbled.

Reddit users had a good laugh at it. Kyro989 wrote: “Fallout 5 Russia confirmed”, while HappyInNature wrote: ”Some intern knew exactly what they were doing and totally inserted it in there as a tribute to Fallout.”

Lol seriously @CNN ? Fallout 4 is real news now pic.twitter.com/PsAFUJApF9 — Butch Francisco 👌 (@butchcisco12) January 3, 2017

However, some were much more sympathetic and pointed out that the alternatives weren’t much better.

GreenAce92 wrote: “What about a guy wearing a hoodie and you can’t see his face, he’s sitting in a dark room, and you play ominous music, spooky”. Another user, ragamuphin, added: “Do not forget the bakalava hacker. Always hide identify, since government can see through screen.”

Even Bethesda, the developer of the game, has poked a bit of fun at it.

To which people have responded hilariously.

@BethesdaStudios @whoismrrobot Thought i was reading a CNN article at first — Mozzy (@MozzyFX) January 2, 2017

It’s the simple things that’re sometimes the funniest.