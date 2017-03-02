A Twitter page posted a 'liberal prediction of the future' and it massively backfired

A right-leaning Twitter page tried to predict what the left’s vision for the future was – and it’s created quite a hilarious series of memes.

Describing itself as “Politically Incorrect – And Always Right” the page posted this tweet.

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/QwterpqQbH — /pol/ News Network (@polNewsNetwork1) March 1, 2017

The tweet quickly took off but for many, there was some confusion as to why the page seemed to be implying this was a bad thing.

@polNewsNetwork1 People wearing what they want to? Feeling comfortable in public? Going outside without fear? AWESOME LET'S DO IT. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 2, 2017

@polNewsNetwork1 oooo heaven is a place on earth — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) March 2, 2017

When the fascists accidentally make a strong case for your values https://t.co/fHPHY8QUf9 — Emil Seidel 🌹 (@mayorseidel) March 2, 2017

The real gems which have spawned from the tweet have got to be the responses in meme form…

Sit back and enjoy.

This is the future liberals want. pic.twitter.com/ynLETAbAQj — Qubiste (@Qubiste) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/RGULHdFA1x — Philip K. Dingus (@PhilipKDingus) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/YcLDaUa6N1 — Sam 🐫 Kriss (@sam_kriss) March 2, 2017

This is the future liberals want. pic.twitter.com/A2bPNhUZBn — 🐺🤜🐸💨 (@SFtheWolf) March 2, 2017

this is the future liberals want pic.twitter.com/26wWUKfLCg — darth™ (@darth) March 2, 2017

this is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/6671NeUw3y — Amanda M-W (@Manda_like_wine) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/9KSoEblUIE — Jocelyn Plums (@FilthyRichmond) March 2, 2017

Amazing.