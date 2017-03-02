A Twitter page posted a 'liberal prediction of the future' and it massively backfired

A right-leaning Twitter page tried to predict what the left’s vision for the future was – and it’s created quite a hilarious series of memes.

Describing itself as “Politically Incorrect – And Always Right” the page posted this tweet.

The tweet quickly took off but for many, there was some confusion as to why the page seemed to be implying this was a bad thing.

The real gems which have spawned from the tweet have got to be the responses in meme form…

Sit back and enjoy.

Amazing.
