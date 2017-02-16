A tweet describing the 'straightforward' road from impeaching Trump to President Clinton became an instant meme

Back to Discover Home

When American lawyer and political commentator Sally Kohn tweeted her opinion of what should happen to next in the US presidency, we doubt she expected it to snowball as much as it did.

But this is the internet, and people have a lot of free time and funnies to share!

First up: Kohn’s tweet. For her, there is a simple five-step programme for what should happen next in the US.

Hmm…we’re all thinking the same thing. How did she jump from impeaching Donald Trump to electing Hillary Clinton president so quickly – is it really that “straightforward”?

It didn’t take people very long to realise that Kohn’s tweet was ripe for parody, and there was one simple format that people needed to follow.

And you can be sure that people’s responses were pretty excellent. Some started in a similar vein as Kohn, but then escalated wildly.

Others offered their own unique predictions for the future of American politics.

And there were some who applied Kohn’s huge jump in logic to something a little closer to home.

Then things just got a bit silly.

Yup, and then someone brought Nicolas Cage into the mix.

Because every good meme has to have Nicolas Cage somewhere in there.
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Meme, sally kohn

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover