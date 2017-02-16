A tweet describing the 'straightforward' road from impeaching Trump to President Clinton became an instant meme
When American lawyer and political commentator Sally Kohn tweeted her opinion of what should happen to next in the US presidency, we doubt she expected it to snowball as much as it did.
But this is the internet, and people have a lot of free time and funnies to share!
First up: Kohn’s tweet. For her, there is a simple five-step programme for what should happen next in the US.
Straightforward from here:— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 15, 2017
1. Impeach Trump & Pence
2. Constitutional crisis
3. Call special election
4. Ryan v Clinton
5. President Clinton
Hmm…we’re all thinking the same thing. How did she jump from impeaching Donald Trump to electing Hillary Clinton president so quickly – is it really that “straightforward”?
It didn’t take people very long to realise that Kohn’s tweet was ripe for parody, and there was one simple format that people needed to follow.
Straightforward from here:— Select All (@selectall) February 15, 2017
1. Copy this tweet
2. Make a joke
3. Reap social-media validationhttps://t.co/j6vLNLl4up
And you can be sure that people’s responses were pretty excellent. Some started in a similar vein as Kohn, but then escalated wildly.
straightforward from here:— Chai Goth (@Abid_ism) February 15, 2017
1) impeach trump
2) impeach pence
3) peach tea snapple
4) peach arizona ice tea
5) me at the beach
Straightforward from here:— Casey Rackham (@CaseyRackham) February 15, 2017
1. Trump impeached
2. I eat a chocolate I find on the ground
3. My neighbor sees me eat it
4. I move apartments
Straightforward from here:— Regular Fred (@RegularFred) February 15, 2017
1. Trump & Pence get impeached
2. Everyone gives me $10
3. I quit my job and retire some place nice.
Others offered their own unique predictions for the future of American politics.
Straightforward from here:— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 15, 2017
1. Trump gets bored & resigns
2. Nobody wants the job
3. I become president but ask everyone to call me princess
Straightforward from here: 1. Impeach Trump and Pence 2. Constitutional crisis 3. Special election that I win 4. Girls finally talk to me— Rogue STANDO Staff (@andrewstando) February 15, 2017
Straightforward from here— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) February 15, 2017
1. Hillary meets old janitor
2. Janitor is magic
3. Janitor swaps Hillary into Trump’s body
4. President Hillary
And there were some who applied Kohn’s huge jump in logic to something a little closer to home.
Straightforward from here— Trigger Me Timbers (@LimeLemur) February 15, 2017
1. Beat Bayern 4-0 at home
2. Chelsea get docked 10 pts
4. Real Madrid v Arsenal Final
5. Arsenal CL/PL Champions https://t.co/2Zb6aSCkJR
Then things just got a bit silly.
#straightforwardfromhere— Keith Lee (@associatesmind) February 15, 2017
1. Impeach Trump & Pence
2. ???
3. Gold Cee-Lo v. Clinton
4. Emperor Gold Cee-Lo pic.twitter.com/ncmd05ivYo
Straightforward from here:— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 15, 2017
1. Eat at Arby's
Straightforward from here:— Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) February 15, 2017
1. Affleck quits
2. Chaos at the studio
3. I become the Batman
Yup, and then someone brought Nicolas Cage into the mix.
Straightforward from here:— Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) February 15, 2017
1. Trump leans against bookshelf
2. Shelf spins, hidden room revealed
3. Nic Cage is there
4. National Treasure 3
Because every good meme has to have Nicolas Cage somewhere in there.
