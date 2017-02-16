A tweet describing the 'straightforward' road from impeaching Trump to President Clinton became an instant meme

When American lawyer and political commentator Sally Kohn tweeted her opinion of what should happen to next in the US presidency, we doubt she expected it to snowball as much as it did.

But this is the internet, and people have a lot of free time and funnies to share!

First up: Kohn’s tweet. For her, there is a simple five-step programme for what should happen next in the US.

Straightforward from here:

1. Impeach Trump & Pence

2. Constitutional crisis

3. Call special election

4. Ryan v Clinton

5. President Clinton — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 15, 2017

Hmm…we’re all thinking the same thing. How did she jump from impeaching Donald Trump to electing Hillary Clinton president so quickly – is it really that “straightforward”?

It didn’t take people very long to realise that Kohn’s tweet was ripe for parody, and there was one simple format that people needed to follow.

Straightforward from here:

1. Copy this tweet

2. Make a joke

3. Reap social-media validationhttps://t.co/j6vLNLl4up — Select All (@selectall) February 15, 2017

And you can be sure that people’s responses were pretty excellent. Some started in a similar vein as Kohn, but then escalated wildly.

straightforward from here:



1) impeach trump

2) impeach pence

3) peach tea snapple

4) peach arizona ice tea

5) me at the beach — Chai Goth (@Abid_ism) February 15, 2017

Straightforward from here:

1. Trump impeached

2. I eat a chocolate I find on the ground

3. My neighbor sees me eat it

4. I move apartments — Casey Rackham (@CaseyRackham) February 15, 2017

Straightforward from here:

1. Trump & Pence get impeached

2. Everyone gives me $10

3. I quit my job and retire some place nice. — Regular Fred (@RegularFred) February 15, 2017

Others offered their own unique predictions for the future of American politics.

Straightforward from here:

1. Trump gets bored & resigns

2. Nobody wants the job

3. I become president but ask everyone to call me princess — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 15, 2017

Straightforward from here: 1. Impeach Trump and Pence 2. Constitutional crisis 3. Special election that I win 4. Girls finally talk to me — Rogue STANDO Staff (@andrewstando) February 15, 2017

Straightforward from here

1. Hillary meets old janitor

2. Janitor is magic

3. Janitor swaps Hillary into Trump’s body

4. President Hillary — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) February 15, 2017

And there were some who applied Kohn’s huge jump in logic to something a little closer to home.

Straightforward from here

1. Beat Bayern 4-0 at home

2. Chelsea get docked 10 pts

4. Real Madrid v Arsenal Final

5. Arsenal CL/PL Champions https://t.co/2Zb6aSCkJR — Trigger Me Timbers (@LimeLemur) February 15, 2017

Then things just got a bit silly.

#straightforwardfromhere

1. Impeach Trump & Pence

2. ???

3. Gold Cee-Lo v. Clinton

4. Emperor Gold Cee-Lo pic.twitter.com/ncmd05ivYo — Keith Lee (@associatesmind) February 15, 2017

Straightforward from here:

1. Eat at Arby's — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 15, 2017

Straightforward from here:

1. Affleck quits

2. Chaos at the studio

3. I become the Batman — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) February 15, 2017

Yup, and then someone brought Nicolas Cage into the mix.

Straightforward from here:

1. Trump leans against bookshelf

2. Shelf spins, hidden room revealed

3. Nic Cage is there

4. National Treasure 3 — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) February 15, 2017

Because every good meme has to have Nicolas Cage somewhere in there.