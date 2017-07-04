A tweet about cleaning Donald Trump’s Hollywood star has started a very funny meme

Donald Trump’s Hollywood Star has seen a lot of action since he launched his bid to become president.

The star, first unveiled in 2007, has been vandalised with swastikas, mute signs, urine, a miniature wall and even a gold toilet – but it appears it’s finally receiving some love.

A Trump supporter in Los Angeles took the time to clean her president’s star, and did a pretty good job of it considering all she had was a make-up wipe. But it also had an unintended consequence.

The tweet received a huge response – not just in terms of retweets but something a bit more tangible.

Americans in LA weren’t going to waste the opportunity to clean the stars of THEIR president.

This woman paid respect to the one, the only, Pitbull.

stopped by to clean @pitbull 's star, nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/BrwEjxf6In — madoggy (@MaddyBurke_) July 3, 2017

Pitbull, by the way, has albums titled Global Warming, Globalization, and Climate Change. Is he eyeing up a career in politics, too?

The star belonging to Shrek, the fictional ogre played by Mike Myers, also received a clean.

stopped to clean @shrek 's hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/SGgZIe31kz — erin (@jeanjcket) July 3, 2017

Britney Spears was transformed from Queen to President by this tweet.

stopped and cleaned @britneyspears' star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/aPnxAws0VO — lindsey (@lindxeyy) July 3, 2017

The tweet also led to Meryl Streep’s star getting a clean.

Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/sqLsZ70bul — jake stubbs (@jake__stubbs) July 1, 2017

And, it seems pretty likely Danny DeVito would appreciate this.

stopped to clean @DannyDeVito Hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/RYY2p3dlmw — biryani mamí (@suhnahlay) July 2, 2017

Trump is one of only two presidents to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, along with Ronald Reagan.

The president was awarded his in 2007 as host of The Apprentice.