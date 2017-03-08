A town in Canada randomly has very, very pink water

This is NOT the sight you expect to see when you turn your tap on in the morning.

Trevor Winfield – My water is broken. Thanks town of Onoway



But it’s the sight many residents in the small Canadian town of Onoway, Alberta, faced when their sinks started filling up with pink water.

The shades varied from an off-ish light pink to a full-on luminous hot pink.

The stages of pink at one household. Alberta Environment to have water speacialist in #Onoway today. @GlobalEdmonton #yeg pic.twitter.com/7B9NFl936l — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaGlobal) March 7, 2017

Posting on the town’s official website, Mayor of Onoway Dale Krasnow explained that the likely cause was to do with the use of potassium permanganate, a chemical commonly used for treating water.

He also felt very bad for leaving residents guessing as to what could have caused it, writing: “Could the Town have done a better job of communicating what was going on yesterday to our community – absolutely, without a doubt. And we do apologize for that.”

But after an assessment by Alberta Environment, it seems to be down to a valve malfunction and people will be pleased to know their water, which is safe, should start to run a normal colour from now on.