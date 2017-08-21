'A toilet seat and a live turtle: some of the strangest items lost at Dublin Airport

Some pack everything but the kitchen sink when they travel - but others leave it behind them at Dublin Airport.

Dublin Airport has revealed the bizarre items left by travellers which include a sink, a toilet seat and a live turtle.

Also included was a massive boulder from an Irish beach.

But those don't even come close to the strangest item the DAA has recovered in lost property.

Audrey O'Hagan says the staff were particularly surprised by this item.

"There was a headstone left behind and inscribed on the headstone were the words 'You will always be remembered, never forgotten' but they obviously forgot the headstone."