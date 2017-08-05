A thrilling crime story helped to get this dog adopted

When an unfortunate incident between a purple hippo toy and a rescue dog occurred in Wisconsin, staff at the Fox Valley Humane society decided to mount an investigation which eventually led to the pair being adopted.
Hank the chocolate Labrador was first shown on the humane society’s Instagram page posing with his best purple friend.
Unfortunately soon after, things took a turn for the worse. The next update on the pair shows the toy hippo undergoing surgery to repair a near decapitation. From there, the investigation began with the society’s Creative co-ordinator and professional photographer Rebecca Reppert-Klich photographing every moment.
The caption with the video reads: “Details of the incident which caused the injury are murky, as Hank is refusing to answer our questions. (Yes, we have tried sternly asking, “what did you DO??” but he only looks away with a guilty look on his face.)”
Hank was the prime suspect, and taken in for further questioning by staff.
Local law enforcement even helped with the ‘investigation’ with a little help from K9 Blue – its therapy dog in training.
While all this was going on, Hank’s pals were protesting his wrongful arrest.
Over the days that followed, there was high drama. However, Hank was eventually cleared of all charges and received a commendation for trying to save his friend, the fuzzy purple hippo.
It turns out the hippo suffered from an accident while trying to escape the pair’s pen at night to snag some treats and a blanket. She got caught and it was all Hank could do to nurse her until the staff arrived in the morning.
The fuzzy purple hippo made a full recovery (possibly with slightly less stuffing inside him) and the pair have been reunited.
The best news is that Hank and his purple friend had been adopted by the end of the saga. Here they are with with their new owners:
Join the conversation - comment here