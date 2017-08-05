A thrilling crime story helped to get this dog adopted

When an unfortunate incident between a purple hippo toy and a rescue dog occurred in Wisconsin, staff at the Fox Valley Humane society decided to mount an investigation which eventually led to the pair being adopted.

Hank the chocolate Labrador was first shown on the humane society’s Instagram page posing with his best purple friend.

Hank and his purple hippo are a bonded pair, so if you aren't ready for a 4 year old Chocolate Lab to come home when you adopt your fuzzy Hippopotamus…well, sorry, we can't approve your application. The hippo won't let us get an age on her, but we don't think she's quite as old as Hank..They've been together a long time though. She IS spayed and current on vaccinations, but does seem a bit lethargic. Hank is most definitely not. They do say that opposites attract….

Unfortunately soon after, things took a turn for the worse. The next update on the pair shows the toy hippo undergoing surgery to repair a near decapitation. From there, the investigation began with the society’s Creative co-ordinator and professional photographer Rebecca Reppert-Klich photographing every moment.

The caption with the video reads: “Details of the incident which caused the injury are murky, as Hank is refusing to answer our questions. (Yes, we have tried sternly asking, “what did you DO??” but he only looks away with a guilty look on his face.)”

Hank was the prime suspect, and taken in for further questioning by staff.

UPDATE: Since yesterday's casual questioning brought no results, Hank was brought in for a formal interrogation into the assault of his companion, the Fuzzy Purple Hippo. As of 11:00am Hank's jowls remain firmly closed regarding the incident.

Local law enforcement even helped with the ‘investigation’ with a little help from K9 Blue – its therapy dog in training.

While all this was going on, Hank’s pals were protesting his wrongful arrest.

UPDATE: Chief Thomas, of the Appleton Police Department, and K9 Blue (APD's Therapy Dog in-training) came to FVHA this afternoon to examine evidence found in Hank and the Fuzzy Purple Hippo's kennel. We are confident that with the exceptional investigative skills of Blue and the Chief, the case of the Hippossault will be closed soon. A formal announcement from the chief has been scheduled for tomorrow morning.

UPDATE: picketers have now arrived at the shelter who believe in Hank's innocence.

Over the days that followed, there was high drama. However, Hank was eventually cleared of all charges and received a commendation for trying to save his friend, the fuzzy purple hippo.

It turns out the hippo suffered from an accident while trying to escape the pair’s pen at night to snag some treats and a blanket. She got caught and it was all Hank could do to nurse her until the staff arrived in the morning.

APPLETON POLICE CHIEF THOMAS RELEASES OFFICIAL STATEMENT REGARDING FINDINGS OF HANK'S INVESTIGATION The evidence, as well as information garnered from discussions with Hank and his attorney and the Fuzzy Purple Hippo and her therapist have brought the full story to light. Hank is not only INNOCENT, but a hero! Read the full, sometimes hard to read yet deeply romantic account of the events leading up to the discovery of the tragedy on our Facebook page later this morning.

The fuzzy purple hippo made a full recovery (possibly with slightly less stuffing inside him) and the pair have been reunited.

The best news is that Hank and his purple friend had been adopted by the end of the saga. Here they are with with their new owners: