A thrilling crime story helped to get this dog adopted

When an unfortunate incident between a purple hippo toy and a rescue dog occurred in Wisconsin, staff at the Fox Valley Humane society decided to mount an investigation which eventually led to the pair being adopted.

Hank the chocolate Labrador was first shown on the humane society’s Instagram page posing with his best purple friend.

Unfortunately soon after, things took a turn for the worse. The next update on the pair shows the toy hippo undergoing surgery to repair a near decapitation. From there, the investigation began with the society’s Creative co-ordinator and professional photographer Rebecca Reppert-Klich photographing every moment.

The caption with the video reads: “Details of the incident which caused the injury are murky, as Hank is refusing to answer our questions. (Yes, we have tried sternly asking, “what did you DO??” but he only looks away with a guilty look on his face.)”

Hank was the prime suspect, and taken in for further questioning by staff.

Local law enforcement even helped with the ‘investigation’ with a little help from K9 Blue – its therapy dog in training.

While all this was going on, Hank’s pals were protesting his wrongful arrest.

Over the days that followed, there was high drama. However, Hank was eventually cleared of all charges and received a commendation for trying to save his friend, the fuzzy purple hippo.

It turns out the hippo suffered from an accident while trying to escape the pair’s pen at night to snag some treats and a blanket. She got caught and it was all Hank could do to nurse her until the staff arrived in the morning.

The fuzzy purple hippo made a full recovery (possibly with slightly less stuffing inside him) and the pair have been reunited.

The best news is that Hank and his purple friend had been adopted by the end of the saga. Here they are with with their new owners:

HANK UPDATE If you did not see the full story (on our Facebook page) of what REALLY happened that fateful night when the Fuzzy Purple Hippo was injured here it is! AND if you didn't hear, both Hank and his BFF were released into the custody of this amazing family!!! ….read the long, harrowing, and romantic tale below: APPLETON CHIEF OF POLICE EXONORATES HANK OF ALL WRONGDOING IN OFFICIAL STATEMENT!! Through the joint efforts of a talented therapist, brilliant attorney, and stellar investigative team from the Appleton Police Department, the truth has been revealed! On the evening of Monday, July 10 after FVHA staff had left for the night, the Fuzzy Purple Hippo attempted to scale their kennel door. Having opposable thumbs (a design flaw at the stuffie factory?) she believed that she could open the lock if she got to the other side, then free Hank as well. The pair planned to grab a few treats from the box that they stare longingly at all day from their kennel, snag a comfy blanket from the cart in the hall, then head out to the backyard to snuggle and stargaze. The romantic night of their dreams… …things, as you may have guessed, did not go exactly as planned… Fuzzy Purple Hippo made it to the top of the kennel door with the sort of grace and finesse not typically seen in a hippopotamus, and Hank saw his periwinkle angel in a whole new light. His big chocolate heart thumped an extra beat. As quickly as his heart had soared, it crashed…when her silky fur caught on the wire at the very top of the kennel. His heart wrenching howl could be heard throughout the shelter as she struggled to free herself but could not. Hank slid his bed to the door, made a mountain of his blankets, and climbed atop it all until he could stretch high enough to rescue his damsel in distress. Hank cared for his princess throughout the night until the staff arrived and Dr Laura could perform the life-saving surgery that she needed. Why did he not just explain what happened from the beginning and avoid the speculation and accusations, you ask? That's exactly what we wanted to know! CONTINUED IN NEXT POST….. #fuzzypurplehippo #fvha #foxvalleyhumaneassociation

A post shared by Fox Valley Humane Association (@foxvalleyhumane) on

