A terrified squirrel found itself amongst the chaos during a Canadian Football game

Animals have a habit of turning up where they shouldn’t, and nowhere does that play out more publicly than at our sporting stadiums.

Whether it’s the Anfield cat, that iguana at the Miami Open or a fox taking to the field during a vital Six Nations clash, all manner of animals have interrupted sporting events.

The latest is a squirrel that found itself in the middle of the action during a Canadian Football League game between the Roughriders and the Stampeders. And it immediately regretted it.

Things got a little "squirrelly" in Calgary… A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

It turns out Canadian Football is not a sport you want to find yourself among as a lost rodent.

People were worried for the obviously petrified squirrel.

That squirrel looks a little haggard, probably had a long squirrel life filled with pain and dispair. #CFL — Mike (@Mike_Ticats) July 23, 2017

Thankfully, the critter got away unharmed and will not be forgotten: it’s already been immortalised.

Thankful to the @calstampeders for my chance to live my dream and lineup as a slotback for the Stamps! — CFL Squirrel (@CFL_Squirrel) July 23, 2017

They actually have a Hawk that patrols the stadium... 🤭 — CFL (@CFL) July 24, 2017

Live your best life, little buddy. And maybe stay away from that stadium.