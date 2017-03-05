A terminally ill author has written a dating profile for her husband so he can 'find another love story'

A children’s author with a terminal illness has written a dating profile to help her husband find love after she’s gone – and it will move you to tears.

Amy Krouse Rosenthal has ovarian cancer and wrote a piece called “You may want to marry my husband” for the New York Times about how people should “swipe right” for him.

Amy and her husband Jason have been together almost 26 years after they met when she was 24 and they have three children.

“He is an easy man to fall in love with,” she writes. “I did it in one day.”

She goes on to say: “I have never been on Tinder, Bumble or eHarmony, but I’m going to create a general profile for Jason right here, based on my experience of coexisting in the same house with him for, like, 9,490 days.”

Amy describes his appearance before moving on to his many attributes like the fact that he can cook and paint. She calls him an “absolutely wonderful father”.

“Here is the kind of man Jason is: He showed up at our first pregnancy ultrasound with flowers,” she writes. “If you’re looking for a dreamy, let’s-go-for-it travel companion, Jason is your man.”

If that hasn’t given you a lump in your throat this might: “I am wrapping this up on Valentine’s Day, and the most genuine, non-vase-oriented gift I can hope for is that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins.”