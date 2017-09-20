A teenager is being praised for returning a wallet that had over $1,000 in it

A teenager has received a ton of praise after finding and returning a wallet containing $1,500, as well as a number of credit cards.

Tyler Opdyke was handing out fliers for his uncle’s pest control company when he came across the wallet on Melissa Vang’s driveway in California.

After some thought, Tyler knew what he needed to do.

“I just really thought about what I would want someone to do if I were to drop my wallet,” Tyler told CBS Sacramento. “And then I thought about the house. I thought about the family who lived there.”

God bless this young man's heart. My husband dropped his wallet (with hundreds of dollars and all his credit cards) in our drive way and this gentleman picked it up and left it at our doorstep after waiting for a few minutes, because I wouldn't open the door (for strangers). I later found him. Thanked and rewarded him for his kind gesture. ?? It's sad that I didn't trust him to open my door when he was just doing a good deed. Sadly, this is the world we live in today. We hear so much terrible news and barely any good. I think we all need to be reminded that there are still good people out there. His act of kindness cannot go unrecognized. ???? Thank you Tyler. ?????? Please share! Posted by Melissa Vang on Friday, September 15, 2017

A video posted to Facebook by Vang showed the moment Tyler returned the wallet.

After knocking on the family’s door and getting no answer, the teen waved the wallet at the security camera and left it under the doormat before walking off.

Vang explained in the post that she doesn’t open the door to strangers, but that she did later find Tyler – and gave him $150 for returning the wallet her husband had dropped.

“I went back to go see if the money was still there because if it was, I was going to keep knocking. And that’s when Melissa and her two girls came out and we hugged,” Tyler said.

“His act of kindness cannot go unrecognised,” Vang added.