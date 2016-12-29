A stranger who paid a stressed mother's bill when her card got declined will restore your faith in humanity

With stories emerging recently of George Michael’s financial generosity towards strangers, it’s apparent that we, the public, love a good story where the underdog gets a helping hand.

One woman, named Jemma, was the recipient of such kindness and took a photograph of her receipt in a bid to find the stranger who paid her bill after her card was declined twice.

The receipt from the store Lush was posted to the intu Trafford Centre Facebook page showing the handwritten note “I know how stressful this time of year can be! Have a great Christmas! Bethany xxx”.

Jemma said she left the store to draw some cash out, but by the time she got back the woman behind the till said someone had already paid for her items and left her the note.

She wrote: “I was in shock and asked her who the woman was I went round looking for her which I couldn’t find her I just wanted to say thank you and I really appreticate what she has done!! Goes to show there are some really nice people in the world.”

The note went viral with more than 12,000 shares.

Turns out there is good in this world after all!

