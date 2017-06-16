A statistical helping hand for Father’s Day!

Don’t tell us you’d forgotten?

According to the Central Statistics Office there are 673,609 fathers in Ireland wondering what you’ll get them this Sunday.

By Amy Ryan

But if you have forgotten believe it or not statistics might steer you in the right direction.

If he’s into cars then perhaps a link to the CSO’s new interactive tool highlighting Ireland’s Top Motors might win some brownie points.

But if money’s no worry how about a Mercedez Benz?

According to the CSO 6,230 of them were licensed for the first time last year with a further 4,934 purchased from January to May this year! Guaranteed to be the favourite child forever more.

If he likes smaller cars then what about a Porsche? There were 119 Porsches licensed for the first time in 2016.

If you are thinking of some DIY gear the news might be a little better with the latest Consumer Price Index showing the price of tools and house and garden equipment have dropped 3.7% since 2016.

If he’s not into DIY what about a good old fashioned dinner.

While eating out in restaurants has increased in price by 1.8% but at least the cost of a stay at home pizza is 11.1% cheaper than last year.

Maybe a good old bottle of wine is your best bet ... the Index shows a 5.2% drop in price compared to 2016.

If the stats still leave you lacking inspiration a good old fashioned hug will never go out of fashion.