A speedboat just totally upstaged all the surfers in this competition
19/07/2017 - 13:50:16Back to Discover Home
Understandably, surfers are front and centre at the World Championship Tour’s Corona Open JBay – it is a surfing competition after all.
However, the main competitors were completely forgotten when these skills hit the waves in South Africa.
Holy ship! 🛥 https://t.co/rJ0dLqmovs pic.twitter.com/bsJArqqjfC— World Surf League (@wsl) July 19, 2017
Yep, that’s a speedboat totally shredding the waves – and it’s pretty darn impressive.
Crrrrrraaaaaaazzzzzzzzyyyyyyyyy— Rob Holt (@DrRobertSurf) July 19, 2017
dang— Lee Hunter (@wl_hunter) July 19, 2017
This is awsome ! 👌🏽— Jason Gross (@jaybobber1100) July 19, 2017
It got people wondering: what would the judges have scored it?
July 19, 2017
How much did the judges score them for that wave?? Get them to review and score it later!!!!— Ross P (@Rosspnz) July 19, 2017
10 point ride 🏄🏼🙄— Mark Creedon (@Mark_Creedon) July 19, 2017
Okay, fine – the surfers themselves weren’t half bad either.
.@jordysmith88 takes the win over @crcoffin in #CoronaOpenJBay Rd 5, Heat 3 👉 https://t.co/rJ0dLqmovs pic.twitter.com/deEWy9yOSc— World Surf League (@wsl) July 19, 2017
.@Mick_Fanning advances over @JoanDuru in #CoronaOpenJBay Rd 5, Heat 1 👉 https://t.co/rJ0dLqmovs pic.twitter.com/WmDgrAPUeU— World Surf League (@wsl) July 19, 2017
.@johnjohnflorenc & @RealOwenWright battle it out in #CoronaOpenJBay Rd 5, Heat 2 👉 https://t.co/rJ0dLqmovs pic.twitter.com/xJabz0lZx1— World Surf League (@wsl) July 19, 2017
But maybe in the distant future there will be a combined human vs speedboat surfing competition?
Join the conversation - comment here