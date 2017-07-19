A speedboat just totally upstaged all the surfers in this competition

Understandably, surfers are front and centre at the World Championship Tour’s Corona Open JBay – it is a surfing competition after all.

However, the main competitors were completely forgotten when these skills hit the waves in South Africa.

Yep, that’s a speedboat totally shredding the waves – and it’s pretty darn impressive.

Crrrrrraaaaaaazzzzzzzzyyyyyyyyy — Rob Holt (@DrRobertSurf) July 19, 2017

dang — Lee Hunter (@wl_hunter) July 19, 2017

This is awsome ! 👌🏽 — Jason Gross (@jaybobber1100) July 19, 2017

It got people wondering: what would the judges have scored it?

How much did the judges score them for that wave?? Get them to review and score it later!!!! — Ross P (@Rosspnz) July 19, 2017

10 point ride 🏄🏼🙄 — Mark Creedon (@Mark_Creedon) July 19, 2017

Okay, fine – the surfers themselves weren’t half bad either.

But maybe in the distant future there will be a combined human vs speedboat surfing competition?