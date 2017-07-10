A sneeze turned this regular selfie into something much, much more special

Phone cameras these days come with settings that can make for incredible photos, and the technology industry has put a lot of money into making selfies, in particular, as good as possible.

Mitchell Flann has one such phone and chose to use the wide selfie feature outside the Hungarian parliament building – much like he and his girlfriend Erika Gomos had been doing during the rest of their trip round Europe.

But this selfie turned out a little different, all because of a sneeze that snuck up on Erika. Are you ready for this?

(Mitchell Flann)

It’s never not funny.

“Erika and I have been taking wide selfies like that with my phone in almost every city and there have been some funny malfunctions before, but never like this,” Mitchell, who’s on a two month backpacking trip with Erika across Europe from Canada, said.

“When I first took it we were in tears laughing.”

Luckily for Mitchell, Erika consented for him to upload it to both Instagram and reddit – where they’ve been shocked at how much attention it received.

“We were gathered in the (hostel) common room, drinking with other backpackers and watching it rise,” Mitchell said. “Then once we broke 50k upvotes everyone cheered and high fived. It was an unforgettable night, in an amazing city, with outstanding people.”

And for reference, here’s proof that Erika is not actually possessed by a demon.