A simple plea for chicken nuggets has become most retweeted Tweet of all time

On April 6 an American teenager called Carter Wilkerson decided he wanted nuggets and the resulting social media post has become the Tweet seen around the world.

Carter asked popular US chain Wendy's how many retweets would be needed for a year’s supply of free nuggets. To which Wendy’s responded, “18 million.”

Carter, clearly an optimist, accepted the challenge and posted this Tweet.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

As he embarked on the journey to reach his goal, the world chimed in to help Carter on his quest.

He didn’t quite reach 18 million, but at 3.4 million and counting it has officially surpassed Ellen’s famous Oscar selfie as the most Retweeted Tweet of all time.

Carter’s own popularity also increased significantly. On April 1, he had 138 followers. He now has over 100,000, is officially verified on Twitter, and #NuggsForCarter has a custom emoji featuring a box of Wendy’s nuggets.

As a nod to his success, Wendy's has given Carter a gift card for a year’s worth of free nuggets and made a $100,000 donation in Carter’s name to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (@DTFA), which finds loving homes for children in foster care. Carter is raising additional money for the cause on his websitenuggsforcarter.com.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

A record made, a generous donation to charity and Carter gets his Nuggs.

All’s well that ends well.