A shepherd dog has adopted three tiger cubs and they're too pure for this world

Three beautiful Malaysian tiger cubs were born a month ago at Cincinnati Zoo but, heartbreakingly, they were ignored by their mother who showed no maternal instincts towards them.

Zookeepers had to step in and decide what would be best for the new fur babies.

And the hero of the day was Blakely, a six-year-old lively Australian Shepherd dog who is often called upon by the staff when there are animals at the Zoo that need a little extra TLC.

He took over as their part-time ‘nanny’ and the cubs look like they couldn’t be happier about it.

(No, there’s something in YOUR eye).