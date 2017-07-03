A selfless policeman was honoured after adopting a young boy he rescued from abuse

A US policeman who adopted a young boy he rescued from severe child abuse has been awarded a certificate of commendation from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations.

Two years ago, officer Jody Thompson from the Poteau Police Department in Oklahoma, had responded to a 911 call of physical child abuse, despite not being on duty at the time.

Thompson had been eager to offer his assistance as he’d had experience dealing with child abuse cases through his previous work for the district attorney’s office before becoming a policeman.

After arriving on the scene, Thompson discovered an underweight and bruised eight-year-old boy, who had freed himself from captivity.

The officer accompanied the youngster, named John, to an Children’s Advocacy Centre, so investigators could note the boy’s injuries, before taking him to the hospital.

Thompson said he knew from the first moment he saw John, he wanted to care for him for the rest of his life.

He told CBS News: “When I’d seen him in that house shivering and his hands tied – just soaking wet and confused – I knew at that moment the only time I would be satisfied and sure that he was safe is if he was with me.”

The police officer contacted the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to become a certified foster parent, and when the young boy was released from hospital, Thompson and his family opened their home to John.

The family already had two sons, aged 15 and eight, and days after John joined the family, they found out Thompson’s wife was pregnant with another boy.

The story doesn’t end there however, as months after John was taken in, Thompson was notified the young boy’s mother had given birth to a little girl while in jail.

The family were asked if they’d be interested in fostering John’s baby sister and they didn’t hesitate at all.

The very next day the Thompsons picked the baby girl up from the hospital and brought her home.

Thompson officially adopted John in August after his biological parents relinquished their parental rights, however they’d refused to for their daughter.

After a lengthy jury trial and appeal, the family were able to formally adopt their little girl Paizley in February, after the parents’ rights were terminated.

Thompson’s received a certificate of commendation from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations on Tuesday, as he was praised for his loving and selfless actions.

Poteau Police Chief Stephen Fruen said: “Jody’s actions as well has his families are second to none. The example of love and compassion he has shown to this young man and his sister is an example everyone should follow. It’s men like you that make me proud of our law enforcement brothers and sisters. You are very deserving of this commendation. I am proud to serve with you.”