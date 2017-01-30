A Scotsman is facing a barrage of Twitter abuse after being mistaken for Trump's adviser Steve Bannon

Back to Discover Home

A Scotsman who shares his name with Donald Trump’s newly appointed chief strategist has been bombarded with abusive messages online.

Steve Bannon has received a barrage of abuse on Twitter from angry users mistaking him for Donald Trump’s new member of the National Security Council.

Steve, originally from East Kilbride and now living in England, clarified he was not THE Bannon everyone was after with a message on his bio which read: “Nothing to do with US politics or running the White House etc.”

Nevertheless, people still shared their thoughts tweeting the wrong Bannon, although Steve dealt with the misdirected tweets in a pretty decent fashion.

Steve claimed he was even added to a list of White House VIPs on Twitter.

This guy can totally sympathise though…

The White House’s Bannon served in the Navy before attending Harvard Business School, working at Goldman Sachs and starting his own media-focused boutique investment banking firm. He later headed the far-right publication Breitbart News, which has been criticised for featuring racist, sexist and anti-Semitic content.
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Politics, steve bannon, Twitter, US

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover