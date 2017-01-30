A Scotsman is facing a barrage of Twitter abuse after being mistaken for Trump's adviser Steve Bannon

A Scotsman who shares his name with Donald Trump’s newly appointed chief strategist has been bombarded with abusive messages online.

Steve Bannon has received a barrage of abuse on Twitter from angry users mistaking him for Donald Trump’s new member of the National Security Council.

@SteveBannon is a thug who gets off on abusing women. Causing pain. Hearing them beg. Watching them cower. And @POTUS loves his approach — Derek Coke-Kerr (@Rugbyplayer) January 27, 2017

@SteveBannon your revolting, repulsive,foul, lack-of-civility has finally showed up. We knew you were behind most of this all along #Resist — Russ Whitworth (@RussWhitworth) January 26, 2017

@SteveBannon What? is that the best you can do? Lame! What other thing can you dream up now? Fact based, never. Lies Lies Lies. — R. Tresch (@TreschR) January 29, 2017

Steve, originally from East Kilbride and now living in England, clarified he was not THE Bannon everyone was after with a message on his bio which read: “Nothing to do with US politics or running the White House etc.”

Nevertheless, people still shared their thoughts tweeting the wrong Bannon, although Steve dealt with the misdirected tweets in a pretty decent fashion.

@Rugbyplayer If you look at my feed it's plastered with the fact I'm not that guy — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 27, 2017

@Rfabada Mister Fernandez, you do not have the wisdom to locate the correct Steve Bannon — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 27, 2017

Steve claimed he was even added to a list of White House VIPs on Twitter.

I've been added to the White House Twitter group.....pmsl pic.twitter.com/18HiteAxgO — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 23, 2017

This guy can totally sympathise though…

Oh, you poor bastard. At least I'm mistaken for positive people and things. https://t.co/l8xhzWV8W7 — John Lewis (@johnlewis) January 30, 2017

The White House’s Bannon served in the Navy before attending Harvard Business School, working at Goldman Sachs and starting his own media-focused boutique investment banking firm. He later headed the far-right publication Breitbart News, which has been criticised for featuring racist, sexist and anti-Semitic content.