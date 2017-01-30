A Scotsman is facing a barrage of Twitter abuse after being mistaken for Trump's adviser Steve Bannon
30/01/2017 - 14:45:14Back to Discover Home
A Scotsman who shares his name with Donald Trump’s newly appointed chief strategist has been bombarded with abusive messages online.
Steve Bannon has received a barrage of abuse on Twitter from angry users mistaking him for Donald Trump’s new member of the National Security Council.
@SteveBannon is a thug who gets off on abusing women. Causing pain. Hearing them beg. Watching them cower. And @POTUS loves his approach— Derek Coke-Kerr (@Rugbyplayer) January 27, 2017
@SteveBannon your revolting, repulsive,foul, lack-of-civility has finally showed up. We knew you were behind most of this all along #Resist— Russ Whitworth (@RussWhitworth) January 26, 2017
@SteveBannon What? is that the best you can do? Lame! What other thing can you dream up now? Fact based, never. Lies Lies Lies.— R. Tresch (@TreschR) January 29, 2017
Steve, originally from East Kilbride and now living in England, clarified he was not THE Bannon everyone was after with a message on his bio which read: “Nothing to do with US politics or running the White House etc.”
Nevertheless, people still shared their thoughts tweeting the wrong Bannon, although Steve dealt with the misdirected tweets in a pretty decent fashion.
@Njeanous @openculture pic.twitter.com/N9lU2ikpBi— Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 30, 2017
@Rugbyplayer If you look at my feed it's plastered with the fact I'm not that guy— Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 27, 2017
@Rfabada Mister Fernandez, you do not have the wisdom to locate the correct Steve Bannon— Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 27, 2017
@CorlessHanson @realDonaldTrump @DavidOAtkins pic.twitter.com/pmexNcM31C— Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 30, 2017
Steve claimed he was even added to a list of White House VIPs on Twitter.
I've been added to the White House Twitter group.....pmsl pic.twitter.com/18HiteAxgO— Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 23, 2017
This guy can totally sympathise though…
Oh, you poor bastard. At least I'm mistaken for positive people and things. https://t.co/l8xhzWV8W7— John Lewis (@johnlewis) January 30, 2017
The White House’s Bannon served in the Navy before attending Harvard Business School, working at Goldman Sachs and starting his own media-focused boutique investment banking firm. He later headed the far-right publication Breitbart News, which has been criticised for featuring racist, sexist and anti-Semitic content.
Join the conversation - comment here