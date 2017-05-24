A satirical golf ball taking the mick out of Anglo Irish Bank is on display in a Dublin art gallery

It is a rare occasion when Irish people agree on something, but there are a few sureties.

Our weather is crap, tea is magical and the collapse of Anglo Irish Bank was a disaster for the country.

These things just can't be argued with.

However, while we accept our bad weather, the contribution Anglo Irish Bank made to the mess our country was in a few years ago, still leaves a lot of people feeling very annoyed.

One artist, Frank O'Dea, living in Dublin, has taken to art to create a physical representation of his sentiments regarding the Anglo Irish Bank controversy.

Mr O'Dea, who runs the Balla Bán Gallery in Dublin, has a number of golf balls on display which have the Anglo Irish Bank logo on them with the phrase 'Making a balls out of the country' written beneath.

Frank said: "I designed these golf balls a while back after hearing how much money Anglo Irish Bank had spent on branded golf balls and umbrellas during the Celtic Tiger.

"While they were reckless in their lending and other business matters, I wanted to use these little golf balls in a satirical way."

That's one way to get your point across…