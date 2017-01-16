A restaurant owner left a very honest 'sick' note after his horse won £150,000 in a race

Calling in sick to work can be a tricky balance of trying to prove your case while not being too over dramatic, but one chef seems to believe honestly really is the best policy.

Gaslight Pizza restaurant owner Blake Pendlebury took to the eatery’s Facebook page to post an apologetic note explaining why they would not be open for business that night.

He wrote: “It is with bitter-sweet emotions that I must inform you all that gaslight is closed tonight. I am at the Magic Millions on the Gold Coast and a horse that I have a share in has just won a big race and I have had a few drinks and cannot make it back into work.

“I also do not have adequate backup in the culinary department and do not want to disappoint all of my regular, loyal customers with food that does not have my personal approval. I realise this is highly unprofessional and I have not taken the decision lightly.

“Rest assured that Gaslight will be open tomorrow for business as usual and I hope you will continue to support us in the future . Once again I apologise and have a great day, even though it cant be made greater by eating at gaslight.”

Blake told the Daily Mail that he would be getting a 5% share of the AUS$250,000 (roughly £150,000) prize money after Irish Constabulary’s win at the Magic Millions Cup.

Rather than being annoyed about the closure of the restaurant in South East Queensland, many have left supportive messages for Blake such as, “That’s possibly the very best ‘sick note’ I’ve ever seen! Congratulations on both fronts!”