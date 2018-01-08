A resourceful dog owner used snow to make a Formula One track for his greyhounds

What do you do when there’s snow in the garden and restless greyhounds to entertain?

That might not sound like a situation most would find themselves in, but for Jay Moschella of Boston in the United States it was a problem which he solved quite brilliantly.

Desperate times. Had to shovel a formula 1 track through the back yard for the greyhounds. pic.twitter.com/51N9iZ5xQl — Jay Moschella (@Jay_Moschella) January 5, 2018

A Formula One-inspired track featuring more twists and turns than Silverstone – well, sort of.

Jay, a curator of rare books at the Boston Public Library, has gone viral on Twitter thanks to his creation but according to another tweet his second greyhound wasn’t a fan of the snowy conditions.

Greyound 1 still going. Greyhound 2 still refusing to go outside in this cold pic.twitter.com/LqAabDSofI — Jay Moschella (@Jay_Moschella) January 6, 2018

Greyhounds don’t have much fur to be fair – no wonder they feel the cold.

In fact, the responses to Jay’s tweets show there’s quite a few of the racing dog breed out there who wouldn’t be brave enough to test the track.

Cue the dog coats and booties.

Jay, this is my greyhound...Neeko. Our previous greyhound would have raced yours in that track! Neeko, um not so much! pic.twitter.com/7t7C6RR4MM — msumissa (@msumissa) January 6, 2018

Yep, they are! This one had a potty break and breakfast. So hard.... pic.twitter.com/jZeuYd5Fo0 — msumissa (@msumissa) January 6, 2018

Although, according to this next owner, Jay’s snow track would go down a treat.

This is Aston. He would ❤️the snow track but pj’s not so much. pic.twitter.com/57PwXBBV7T — Resist🐾 (@SighthoundFan) January 6, 2018

If only more of the internet was just dogs playing in the snow and discussion of it.