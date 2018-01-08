A resourceful dog owner used snow to make a Formula One track for his greyhounds

What do you do when there’s snow in the garden and restless greyhounds to entertain?

That might not sound like a situation most would find themselves in, but for Jay Moschella of Boston in the United States it was a problem which he solved quite brilliantly.

A Formula One-inspired track featuring more twists and turns than Silverstone – well, sort of.

Jay, a curator of rare books at the Boston Public Library, has gone viral on Twitter thanks to his creation but according to another tweet his second greyhound wasn’t a fan of the snowy conditions.

Greyhounds don’t have much fur to be fair – no wonder they feel the cold.

In fact, the responses to Jay’s tweets show there’s quite a few of the racing dog breed out there who wouldn’t be brave enough to test the track.

Cue the dog coats and booties.

Although, according to this next owner, Jay’s snow track would go down a treat.

If only more of the internet was just dogs playing in the snow and discussion of it.
