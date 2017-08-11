A rejected tiger cub has been adopted by another tiger family and you can watch her settle via livestream

A tiger cub who has been successfully welcomed into an adopted family is being watched by hundreds of people via webcam.

Zoya the adorable cub was born on July 9 and rejected by her mother at Philadelphia Zoo. Fortunately, Oklahoma City Zoo had a tiger mother, Lola, who had given birth to three cubs just a day before.

Before long, Amur tiger Zoya joined her new Sumatran tiger brothers Eko, Ramah and Gusti and immidately bonded with the family by playing, feeding and sleeping.

Since the successful introduction of Zoya into the family on July 21, the zoo has launched a livestream into their enclosure, so the public can see the family play, rest and bond together.

Over 300 people at a time are tuning into the broadcast.

It is not uncommon for animals to abandon their young in the wild, especially if that cub is weak and would require extra energy to take care of. But luckily for Zoya, her story has a happy ending.