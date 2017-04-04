A radio presenter says the LGBT movement 'stole the rainbow from God'

In the list of “tweets that make you go WHAT?”, this has to be up there.

An American radio presenter has described the use of the rainbow by LGBT people as “cultural appropriation”, saying that they “stole [it] from God”.

Mashable GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Mashable is a leading source for news, information & resources for the Connected Generation.

The guy wasn’t even joking – he was dead serious.

Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from God. It's his. He invented it. Gen. 9:11-17. Give it back. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) April 2, 2017

And of course, Twitter did what Twitter does best.

@BryanJFischer oh no, the loathsome gays, they're hoarding all the light refracted through water vapor in the entire world!!! — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) April 2, 2017

Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from Mario. It's his. He invented it. Super Mario Kart. Give it back. pic.twitter.com/YLqaN0hdnW — Joshua MacDougall (@FreakinClever) April 2, 2017

Seriously, they were on fire.

Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: Steve Jobs stole the apple from God. It's his. He invented it. Gen. 2:2-6. Give it back. — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤleo (@nyazamada) April 3, 2017

Fischer’s tweet came after Gilbert Baker, the creator of the famous rainbow flag that has become a widely recognised symbol of LGBT rights, died.

On behalf of the late Gilbert Baker, let's give @BryanJFischer back some of the stolen rainbows he so desperately wants returned. pic.twitter.com/2FxI2gttyt — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) April 2, 2017

The 65-year-old died last week in New York.