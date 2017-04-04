A radio presenter says the LGBT movement 'stole the rainbow from God'

In the list of “tweets that make you go WHAT?”, this has to be up there.

An American radio presenter has described the use of the rainbow by LGBT people as “cultural appropriation”, saying that they “stole [it] from God”.

The guy wasn’t even joking – he was dead serious.

And of course, Twitter did what Twitter does best.

Seriously, they were on fire.

Fischer’s tweet came after Gilbert Baker, the creator of the famous rainbow flag that has become a widely recognised symbol of LGBT rights, died.

The 65-year-old died last week in New York.
