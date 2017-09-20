A pizza at Trump Tower is getting attention for all the wrong reasons

A photo of a pizza served at Trump Tower in New York has sparked debate online.

When Politico’s White House reporter Annie Karni tweeted a tongue-in-cheek photo of her meal on Twitter, she probably didn’t think she would horrify thousands of Twitter users.

Her meal was a thin crust margherita  pizza from Trump Tower and it looked a bit sad.

Who knows how the pizza tasted, but it certainly didn’t look appetising to Karni’s followers.

It’s not clear where exactly Karni bought her pizza, but a margherita is on the Trump Tower On-the-Go cafe menu for $11.50 (£8.50) and comes with a choice of thin or thick crust.

Some saw the pizza as an insult to the famous New York pizza.

These New Yorkers decided to recommend places Karni should visit to enjoy real NY pizza.
