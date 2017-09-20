A pizza at Trump Tower is getting attention for all the wrong reasons

A photo of a pizza served at Trump Tower in New York has sparked debate online.

When Politico’s White House reporter Annie Karni tweeted a tongue-in-cheek photo of her meal on Twitter, she probably didn’t think she would horrify thousands of Twitter users.

So glad to be back in NYC, specifically for the famous Trump Tower pizza. pic.twitter.com/oKgZx8S4cG — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) September 20, 2017

Her meal was a thin crust margherita pizza from Trump Tower and it looked a bit sad.

Who knows how the pizza tasted, but it certainly didn’t look appetising to Karni’s followers.

I've had better microwave pizzas. pic.twitter.com/FV6W4cD4rr — Majestic Kathie J (@KathiePckat52) September 20, 2017

Looks like cheese melted to a paper plate — Larry Tansey (@zeldt) September 20, 2017

I don't think the person who made that actually eats food — Tara Jepsen (@captaindingbat) September 20, 2017

It’s not clear where exactly Karni bought her pizza, but a margherita is on the Trump Tower On-the-Go cafe menu for $11.50 (£8.50) and comes with a choice of thin or thick crust.

Some saw the pizza as an insult to the famous New York pizza.

Been to NYC. That is not NYC pizza. It looks like some cut-rate, off-brand, frozen cardboard, and cut-rate cheese concoction. — Elle Chestnut (@CopperSorrel) September 20, 2017

I'm in Scotland. We eat oats, blood and offal wrapped in a sheep's stomach. Even we know that's not a NY pizza. 🤢Boak! — K! (@kevak1969) September 20, 2017

These New Yorkers decided to recommend places Karni should visit to enjoy real NY pizza.

Seriously, can that(that barely qualifies as a pizza) and go to Di Fara's in Brooklyn.

1424 Avenue J. — Eliot Collie (@Eliot_Collie) September 20, 2017