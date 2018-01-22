A Philadelphia news station and a police department loved Nick Foles' performance for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles made it to their third Super Bowl last night beating the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game.

The Eagles, who have never won the Super Bowl and they will go up against the all-conquering New England Patriots on February 4.

Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

But last night, back-up quarterback Nick Foles guided the Eagles to victory, and a local Philly news station was loving it.

Fox 29 tweeted the Philadelphia Police to "report a man throwing bullets in South Philadelphia. 6’6”, short hair. Name rhymes with Mick Shmoles."

Hello,@PhillyPolice, we’d like to report a man throwing bullets in South Philadelphia. 6’6”, short hair. Name rhymes with Mick Shmoles.



Please don’t stop him. Thanks — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) January 22, 2018

They asked the police force: "Please don’t stop him. Thanks"

The Philly Police were clearly enjoying Foles performance too much to worry.

There is no stopping NickFoleon Dynamite. We won't even try. pic.twitter.com/ALLkKpnsgZ — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) January 22, 2018

We’re sure the antics will continue at Super Bowl LII.