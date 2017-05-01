A pair of quick-thinking sailors rescued three from a sinking boat

A pair of quick-thinking sailors rescued three people from the water after their speedboat sank in the Solent.

The sailors from Stokes Bay Sailing Club passed the speedboat in their two-man dinghy and realised it was sinking.

At the same time, Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) were alerted about the emergency and sent a lifeboat to the scene within minutes.

When they reached the scene, they found the three passengers from the sinking speedboat had already been pulled from the water and perched on the the sailors’ small dinghy.

The three casualties were then taken to shore and taken to the lifeboat station to be treated by ambulance crews.

(Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service)

Gafirs senior helm Brian Pack said: “The vessel had sunk so quick the casualties were not even able to raise the alarm – it was thanks to the quick actions of the two dinghy sailors before we arrived, who had realised the speed boat was in trouble, that these three people were pulled from the water.

“They showed exceptional skill and courage to pluck them out and into their small dinghy, in blustery conditions, without endangering their own craft.”