A notoriously mischievous pig called Piggy Smalls has finally been caught by police

The residents of a small town in Oregon can finally rest easy after a pot-bellied pig that’s been terrorising them for months was finally captured.

And here’s the culprit behind bars:

The Forest Grove Police Department is pleased to



The pig – known to police as Piggy Smalls or by the equally hilarious alias ‘Notorious’ – has been running amok for months after it got loose back in November 2016.

Several worried residents have put in calls to local Forest Grove police after spotting the pig lurking in bushes or brazenly strutting down the high street.

But after several failed attempts to catch him, Piggy’s luck finally ran out and he’s now going to be released to the custody of an animal rescue centre outside the city.

Pig 0 – 1 Po-Po.