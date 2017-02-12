A newspaper accidentally used a picture of Alec Baldwin instead of Donald Trump

Donald Trump is no fan of Alec Baldwin’s Saturday Night Live impersonation, which makes a mix-up made by a Dominican Republic newspaper all the more awkward.

Baldwin has been regularly impersonating the president and has done such a good job that the El Nacional newspaper seemingly couldn’t tell the difference.

A Spanish newspaper used Alex Baldwin's picture instead of Trump's. If Toddler in Chief sees this we're going to war. pic.twitter.com/Oy4G2sPoLR — Travon Free (@Travon) February 10, 2017

Yep, he’s even doing the sketch’s signature pout.

El Nacional didn’t mean for the story to be satirical, according to reports, which you have to admit makes the whole situation way funnier.

Let’s just hope the image doesn’t make its way in front of The Donald, because things could go from zero to 100 real quick.

And somebody let them know which is Sean Spicer and which is Melissa McCarthy before there are any other mix-ups…