A music maker remixed a Spongebob Squarepants song and it's actually incredibly listenable

Back to Discover Home

A man we can only describe as a musical genius has made a remix of a song from Spongebob Squarepants and – to put it bluntly – it’s a banger.

Twitter user Jonwayne, on his account JonMakesBeats took a sample from a vinyl of the hit children’s TV show’s soundtrack – and the rest is history.

It’s OK if you listened to it twice.

The post of the remix had a warm reception online, where it’s amassed more than 63,000 retweets and a host of compliments.

Some just want the music maker to take their money and let them buy it already.

While others wanted more for inspiration of their own…

What’s next? Bob The Builder being made into a chart-topping pop song? Oh no wait…
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, JonMakesBeats, Music, SpongeBob SquarePants, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover