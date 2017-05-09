A music maker remixed a Spongebob Squarepants song and it's actually incredibly listenable
A man we can only describe as a musical genius has made a remix of a song from Spongebob Squarepants and – to put it bluntly – it’s a banger.
Twitter user Jonwayne, on his account JonMakesBeats took a sample from a vinyl of the hit children’s TV show’s soundtrack – and the rest is history.
If I gotta sample Spongebob Ima make it look sexy pic.twitter.com/hyKr8BOWj2— JonMakesBeats (@JonMakesBeats) May 8, 2017
It’s OK if you listened to it twice.
The post of the remix had a warm reception online, where it’s amassed more than 63,000 retweets and a host of compliments.
@JonMakesBeats That's sexier that Handsome Squidward pic.twitter.com/QtHjvIe1Qu— Galactic Zack (@zackdaddydollaz) May 8, 2017
@JonMakesBeats pic.twitter.com/B0TDJriK1G— Myleeza Bad Azz (@MyleezaKardash) May 8, 2017
@JonMakesBeats @DylaMasanotti This was beautiful pic.twitter.com/2FBP3XGF7a— Lai VLONE (@LKtheBOSS98) May 8, 2017
Some just want the music maker to take their money and let them buy it already.
@JonMakesBeats I need a longer version on SoundCloud ASAP— brown babe (@evicarvey) May 8, 2017
@evicarvey @JonMakesBeats naah bro, sell this beat, something...— pastel 🌹 (@OfficialDaouda) May 8, 2017
While others wanted more for inspiration of their own…
@JonMakesBeats Me waiting for a full version to write to pic.twitter.com/xyy5RYRYyJ— GREG POPABITCH (@DVGGER) May 8, 2017
What’s next? Bob The Builder being made into a chart-topping pop song? Oh no wait…
