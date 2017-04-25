A mum is selling IRA dolls with mini-assault rifles

A Scottish mum has been making and selling IRA dolls priced at £100 each.

Mariea Hughes has been making the dolls for the past year and claims she's still taking orders.

Interviewed by The Sunday Post, Hughes said she has "no regrets" about selling them and that it's "light-hearted".

The dolls have tiny badges on their berets that commemorate the 1916 Rising.

Hughes said she has received a number of orders from politicians in the Republic.

Chief executive of the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Foundation for Peace, Nick Taylor, said: “If we are to build a lasting peace, then we need to be sensitive to those affected by the past, and anyone producing a doll that associates with violence and holds a gun is bound to cause controversy and upset amongst victims and survivors.”