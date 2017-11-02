A Michelin-starred restaurant has banned diners from taking photos of their food

Eating at a Michelin-starred restaurant is likely to be a once in a lifetime event for most people. And for the money you pay, you know the food won’t only be delicious, it’ll also be presented as though an exquisite piece of art – so you’ll probably want to take a photo and share it on Instagram, right?

Well, The Waterside Inn, a fine dining restaurant with three Michelin stars in Bray, Berkshire, has banned customers from photographing their food. Renowned French chef Michel Roux told the Daily Mail he was so upset with customers taking pictures that he put a sign up at the door saying, ‘No photos, please’.

He said: “I mean, what are they doing? Maybe once during the meal you want to take a little photo of something because it’s unusual. But what about the flavours? A picture on a phone cannot possibly capture the flavours.”

The seven-course tasting menu at the eatery costs an eye-watering €187.50 (excluding wine) including dishes like pheasant velouté soup garnished with sweet corn and pan fried diced foie gras, and fillet of turbot cooked meunière (fancy word for sauce) with croutons, green vegetables and grape emulsion.

The restaurant was named fourth best in the UK at the TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards and 19th in Europe. It was founded by brothers Michel and Albert Roux in 1972 and is now run by Michel’s son Alain. Michel remains an active presence in the restaurant though.

It seems some customers have been ignoring the sign however, or Instagramming on the sly, in the past few weeks.

Michel Roux isn’t the first chef to express dislike over customers photographing food. Diners have been asked not to photograph food at Momofuku Ko in New York, according to the New York Times, and French chef Alexandre Gauthier added an image of a camera with a line through it to his menus at La Grenouillère in 2014. He said at the time he wanted diners to disconnect and take the time to enjoy their food instead.