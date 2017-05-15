A man was arrested for drink-driving after his car reported his crash to the police

A drink-driver was arrested after their car contacted police to say that it had been involved in a crash.

The Ford Fiesta automatically alerted the authorities following the incident in Aghalee, Co Antrim, on Saturday night.

PSNI Craigavon Some cars these days are pretty clever. Did you know that some can even phone police automatically to let us know you’ve crashed?! That’s a really good safety feature. It is however a really bad…

In a post on Facebook, the Police Service of Northern Ireland Craigavon said that while the modern safety feature is a good thing in most circumstances, “it is however a really bad feature to have if you’re a drink driver.”

It added: “You think you’re having a rough weekend? At least your car hasn’t touted on you!”

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said many cars already offer an emergency call option when involved in a crash, and that all new cars produced in Europe from April 2018 will come equipped with e-Call technology.