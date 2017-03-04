A man proposed to his girlfriend during the morning rush hour 10 years after they met on a train

A man got down on one knee to pop the question to his girlfriend on their morning commute – 10 years after they first met on a train.

The day started like any other for the couple, as they boarded the busy Melbourne train in the morning for work. Little did Hannah know her partner Ryan had a surprise up his sleeve, one that he couldn’t have pulled off without the help of Metro Trains.

Ryan had contacted the train line to tell them of his plan and they formulated a way to make his dream a reality.

These two lovebirds met on a train 10yrs ago & with a little help from our driver, Ryan popped Hannah a special question this morning... pic.twitter.com/2eYysokCHI — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) March 2, 2017

As the couple sat side by side on the Frankston line train, the driver made an unexpected announcement.

He said: “I have an announcement this morning that mostly concerns passengers in the middle of the train, specifically in carriage four.

“We have two of our regular commuters with us today – Hannah and Ryan. They met on the train about 10 years ago, they’ve been madly in love ever since, and today Ryan has a special question he’d like to ask Hannah.

SHE SAID YES! Congrats from all of us at Metro & your fellow passengers on the marriage carriage from Frankston to Flinders Street. pic.twitter.com/J3yVcbs9DM — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) March 2, 2017

Ryan dropped to his knee to ask the all-important question and, after a brief moment of stunned silence, Hannah said yes. The carriage broke into applause, congratulating the newly engaged couple, with fellow commuters managing to capture the special moment on camera.

Ryan later told 3AW Breakfast he couldn’t think of a more fitting place to pop the question.

He added: “She had no idea it was coming. We were just on our way to work. The train was pretty packed. It’s not the usual thing you see on your way to work on a Friday morning.”